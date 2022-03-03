TOOHEY, DEREK ALAN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/02/2022 | 11:27

Date of Birth: 08/03/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1024 PROSPECT PD, LANTANA, FL 33462

Occupation: BROKER

Arrest Location: 150 PARK AV, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOSE HERNANDEZ - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035914 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001699

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC 1 Unknown Count(s) of 941.02 OUT-OF-STATE-FUG 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.2b BURGL

