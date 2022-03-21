TORNA RODRIGUEZ, OSVALDO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/21/2022 | 15:32

Date of Birth: 06/16/1973 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 260 41ST ST GULF, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: SR-5 SB @ 20TH STREET, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD048352 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002293

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

