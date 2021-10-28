TORNA RODRIGUEZ, OSVALDO

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/22/2021 | 15:36
Date of Birth: 06/16/1973 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 260 41 STREET, MARATHON, FL 33050
Occupation: Unknown
Arrest Location: 1800 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WARE ROGERS - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD162153 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007653
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR