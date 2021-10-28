TORNA RODRIGUEZ, OSVALDO

Arrest Date/Time: 10/22/2021 | 15:36

Date of Birth: 06/16/1973 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 260 41 STREET, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 1800 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WARE ROGERS - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD162153 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007653

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

Recommended for you