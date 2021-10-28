TORNAS PEREZ, LUIS

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/21/2021 | 04:32
Date of Birth: 09/27/1968 Age: 53 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 397 35TH TERRACE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033
Occupation: PAINTER in HOMESTEAD
Arrest Location: 101500 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: RICHARD RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD161200 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007602
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION