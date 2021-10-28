TORNAS PEREZ, LUIS

Arrest Date/Time: 10/21/2021 | 04:32

Date of Birth: 09/27/1968 Age: 53 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 397 35TH TERRACE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033

Occupation: PAINTER in HOMESTEAD

Arrest Location: 101500 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: RICHARD RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD161200 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007602

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

