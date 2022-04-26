TORRES, ANNIEL LUIS

Arrest Date/Time: 04/26/2022 | 22:19

Date of Birth: 11/25/1998 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3215 DUCK AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: LANDSCAPING

Arrest Location: 5501 3RD AV, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD070581 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003332

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.3a BURGL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you