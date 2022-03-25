TREVINO, LUIS A

Arrest Date/Time: 03/24/2022 | 12:54

Date of Birth: 10/08/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 107 FENLEY AVE, LOUISVILLE, KY 40207

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 1801 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 823.11.2 HEALTH-SAFETY

