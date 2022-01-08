TRISTRAM, COLE ANDREW

Arrest Date/Time: 01/07/2022 | 21:35

Date of Birth: 11/14/1992 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY LARGO, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: FISHING CAPTAIN

Arrest Location: 82685 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANFERNEE RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003819 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000202

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 741.31.4a CONTEMPT OF COURT

