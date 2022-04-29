TROUT, TREVOR JOSEPH

Arrest Date/Time: 04/29/2022 | 10:31

Date of Birth: 10/19/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 192 LOWE ST, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: DJ in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: 3103 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD070873 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003354

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.048.2 STALKING

