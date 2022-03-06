Arrest Date/Time: 03/05/2022 | 23:33

Date of Birth: 08/12/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 732 15TH ST, FT LAUD, FL 33316

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 330 DUVAL STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.3a LARC

