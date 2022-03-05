TUCKUS, JOHN ANTHONY

Arrest Date/Time: 03/05/2022 | 03:47

Date of Birth: 01/07/1994 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 544 PALM DRIVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 544 PALM DR/102 MM, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANTONIO ORNELAS - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD037997 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001784

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.021.1a AGGRAV ASSLT - WEAPON

Recommended for you