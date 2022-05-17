TUR, RENE RAFAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 05/17/2022 | 16:15

Date of Birth: 12/05/1967 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 240 SOMBRERO BCH RD, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: FISHERMAN in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 3103 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD085310 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004036

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 403.413.6c CONSERVATION-ENVIRONMENT

Recommended for you