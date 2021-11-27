TWEED, ASHLEY MARIE

Arrest Date/Time: 11/27/2021 | 16:51

Date of Birth: 02/26/1980 Age: 41 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 29009 GERANIUM DRIVE, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: ASSISTANT in PIG BINE KEY

Arrest Location: 30535 OVERSEAS HWY, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: TY TORRES - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD180026 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008606

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.07.2b BATTERY

