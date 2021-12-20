TWEED, ASHLEY MARIE

Arrest Date/Time: 12/20/2021 | 13:26

Date of Birth: 02/26/1980 Age: 41 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 29057 GERANIUM DR, BIG PINE, FL

Occupation: FRP PRODUCTION in PIG BINE KEY

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: THOMAS CAREAGA - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD191731 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009276

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

