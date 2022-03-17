TWIST, BRANDEN OLIVER

Arrest Date/Time: 03/17/2022 | 17:19

Date of Birth: 08/14/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 700 FRONT STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING

