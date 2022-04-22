Arrest Date/Time: 04/21/2022 | 00:00

Date of Birth: 11/15/1975 Age: 46 Gender: Race:

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 19 SOMBRERO BLVD, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD068396 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003237

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY