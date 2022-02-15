URIBAZO HERNANDEZ, DAYLET

Arrest Date/Time: 02/15/2022 | 17:20

Date of Birth: 01/21/1999 Age: 23 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 100 HAMMOCKS TRAIL, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ROBERT SALTER - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD026809 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001282

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

