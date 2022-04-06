VACCARO, LUIGI

Arrest Date/Time: 04/06/2022 | 21:36

Date of Birth: 11/14/1971 Age: 50 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 17130 AMBERJACK LANE, SUGARLOAF, FL

Occupation: OWNER in ROCKLAND KEY

Arrest Location: 30725 OVERSEAS HWY, BIG PINE KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD058618 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002799

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

Recommended for you