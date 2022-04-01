VALDES, ENRIQUE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/01/2022 | 17:11

Date of Birth: 06/03/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 10722 2 AVE GULF, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: OWNER

Arrest Location: 2796 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD055353 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002631

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

