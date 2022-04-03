VALDES, RASEK

Arrest Date/Time: 04/02/2022 | 20:48

Date of Birth: 10/29/1973 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 62 ED SWIFT RD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CLERK in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: SUGARLOAF BLVD, SUGARLOAF

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD055936 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002663

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

