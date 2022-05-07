Arrest Date/Time: 05/07/2022 | 06:03

Date of Birth: 06/14/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: COCO PLUM DR, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD078216 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003716

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS

