Arrest Date/Time: 06/07/2022 | 14:59

Date of Birth: 04/19/1997 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 451 8TH STREET, ,

Occupation: CARPENTRY in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD100457 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004593

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

