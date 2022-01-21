VALIENTE, JONATHAN

Arrest Date/Time: 01/20/2022 | 23:05

Date of Birth: 08/07/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 220 12TH AVE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33030

Occupation: HVAC MECHANIC in HOMESTEAD

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANFERNEE RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD011517 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000571

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you