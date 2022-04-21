VALLE, FELIX MANUEL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/17/2022 | 15:14

Date of Birth: 12/20/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2685 N ROOSEVELT BLVD APT 6, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FIELD TECH

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD065531 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003110

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you