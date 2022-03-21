Arrest Date/Time: 03/20/2022 | 20:44

Date of Birth: 09/25/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: H

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 81888 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD047854 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002274

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.061.1 HIT AND RUN