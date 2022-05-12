VALLELY, SCOTT PAUL

Arrest Date/Time: 05/11/2022 | 19:50

Date of Birth: 08/20/1963 Age: 58 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 108 VALJEAN LN, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: SOFTWARE ARCHITECT

Arrest Location: 124 VALJEAN LN, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD081298 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003860

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2b TRESPASSING

