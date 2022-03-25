VAN EDEMA, RAYMOND RENE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/25/2022 | 10:33

Date of Birth: 11/02/1959 Age: 62 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 29038 MARIGOLD DRIVE, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: CARPENTER in BIG PINE KEY

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD050724 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002396

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION