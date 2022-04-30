VARGAS, ALEXANDER ERIC

Arrest Date/Time: 04/30/2022 | 04:04

Date of Birth: 04/12/1984 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5555 SUNSET MARINA, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: BARTENDER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 224 DUVAL STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY