VARGAS, OMAR NICHOLAS

Arrest Date/Time: 11/04/2021 | 02:59
Date of Birth: 05/22/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 875 7TH ST, FLORIDA CITY, FL 33034
Occupation: SECURITY
Arrest Location: 88800 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA
Arresting Officer/Agency: ANFERNEE RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT
Incident #: MCSO21CAD168639 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008013
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR