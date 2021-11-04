VARGAS, OMAR NICHOLAS

Arrest Date/Time: 11/04/2021 | 02:59

Date of Birth: 05/22/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 875 7TH ST, FLORIDA CITY, FL 33034

Occupation: SECURITY

Arrest Location: 88800 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANFERNEE RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD168639 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008013

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

