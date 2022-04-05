VASQUEZ, BAYRON OTTONIEL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/05/2022 | 13:39

Date of Birth: 03/19/1991 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3051 FLAGLER AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5525 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD057690 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002743

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS