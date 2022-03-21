VAZQUEZ, VICTOR EDUARDO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/21/2022 | 13:34

Date of Birth: 07/30/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY LARGO, KEY LARGO, FL

Occupation: ELECTRICIAN

Arrest Location: 91200 OVERSEAS HWY, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD048295 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002289

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 775.13.5a FAIL TO REG AS CRIM REG

Recommended for you