VEGA, RAFAEL METRO

Arrest Date/Time: 11/28/2021 | 03:08

Date of Birth: 05/28/2002 Age: 19 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5710 OVERSEAS, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5710 OVERSEAS HWY, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WHITE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A1

Incident #: MCSO21CAD180276 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008625

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS