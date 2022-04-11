VELASQUEZ, ROBERT LUCIO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/11/2022 | 08:19

Date of Birth: 09/05/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3930 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: LABORER

Arrest Location: 5610 OVERSEAS HWY, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD061617 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002929

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.045.1b AGGRAV BATTERY

