VELEZ, ANTHONY JUNIOR

Arrest Date/Time: 01/16/2022 | 08:34

Date of Birth: 05/25/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 132 MAKO AVE, RAMROD KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: OWNER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: YVONNE DIXON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD008816 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000451

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION