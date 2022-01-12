VENEZIA, ASHLEY CHRISTINA

Arrest Date/Time: 01/11/2022 | 22:54

Date of Birth: 08/17/1993 Age: 28 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 123 MONROE DRIVE, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036

Occupation: SERVER in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: 121 MONROE DR, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: NERELYS VIDAL - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD006100 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000321

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you