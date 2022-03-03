VIDAL, CHRISTIAN

Arrest Date/Time: 02/28/2022 | 22:30

Date of Birth: 08/22/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 7200 10 CT, HILALEAH, FL 33014

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: TRACI HOWANITZ -

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035063 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001654

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.2a BATTERY

