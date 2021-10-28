VILLALOBOS AGUAYO, ROSARIO

Arrest Date/Time: 10/26/2021 | 12:37

Date of Birth: 11/17/1951 Age: 69 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 21 JENNY LN, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: RETIRED

Arrest Location: 101440 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency: GIL GONZALEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD164248 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007746

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

