Arrest Date/Time: 05/22/2022 | 07:19

Date of Birth: 10/19/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD088418 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004160

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL