Arrest Date/Time: 05/27/2022 | 01:04

Date of Birth: 11/04/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1001 MAYFLOWER RD, SOUTH BEND, IN 4661

Occupation: RV BUILDER

Arrest Location: 99490 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD091787 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004279

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

