VILLATORO GUEVARA, JORGE

Arrest Date/Time: 10/30/2021 | 20:28
Date of Birth: 12/02/1954 Age: 66 Gender: M Race: H
Address: 503 124TH ST GULF, MARATHON, FL 33050
Occupation: Unknown
Arrest Location: 93MM US1/SR5, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL TORRES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC
Incident #: MCSO21CAD166643 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007882
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER