VINCZENCZ, ZACHARIA JOHN

Arrest Date/Time: 12/02/2021 | 05:46

Date of Birth: 05/14/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3010 15TH AVE, FT LAUDERDALE, FL 33315

Occupation: CHEIF in FT LAUDERDALE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWIN SABILLON - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD182247 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008726

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

