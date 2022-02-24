Arrest Date/Time: 02/24/2022 | 13:36

Date of Birth: 11/16/1970 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: STATE ROAD 4A BOAT RAMP,

Arresting Officer/Agency: STANLEY JEAN BAPTISTE -

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 4 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 379.401.2b1 CONSERVATION 2 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 379.401.2b1 CONSERVATION

Recommended for you