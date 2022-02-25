VIVANCO, NORBERTO E

Arrest Date/Time: 02/25/2022 | 03:57

Date of Birth: 05/02/1951 Age: 70 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1571 43RD ST, POMPANO BCH, FL 33064

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW GRIMM - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD032614 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001530

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

