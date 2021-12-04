VORIS, JASON DAVID

Arrest Date/Time: 12/04/2021 | 13:09

Date of Birth: 09/21/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 14 FRONT ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CARPENTER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: REBECCA DIGIOVANNI - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD183485 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008785

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you