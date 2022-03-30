VOSSLER-NELSON, MARLON LUCAS

Arrest Date/Time: 03/30/2022 | 17:19

Date of Birth: 11/21/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2274 SEALANE, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: CONSTRUCTOR

Arrest Location: 229 PETRONIA ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.3c1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.061.1 HIT AND RUN

