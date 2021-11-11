WAGNER, MARK JOSEPH

Arrest Date/Time: 11/11/2021 | 13:52

Date of Birth: 05/17/1957 Age: 64 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1 FLEMING KEY RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: FREDDY RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD172184 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008223

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 787.02.1a KIDNAP-FALSE IMPRISONMENT