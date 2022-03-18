WAGNER, SHAY ROBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 03/18/2022 | 09:55

Date of Birth: 06/11/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 7 SUNSET ROAD, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: SERVICE CLERK in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: ,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION