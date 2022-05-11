WALLACE, JAMES LAREY

Arrest Date/Time: 05/11/2022 | 02:27

Date of Birth: 07/29/1957 Age: 64 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 292 NORTH SPINNAKER ST, ORANGE, CA 92868

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 85361 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD080826 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003835

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

Recommended for you