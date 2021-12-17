WALLACE, JOSHUA ADAM

Arrest Date/Time: 12/16/2021 | 22:13

Date of Birth: 07/24/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 50 CLEARVIEW LANE, LAFAYETTE, TN 37083

Occupation: RETAIL

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: MARVIN TIJERINO - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD189856 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009185

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you