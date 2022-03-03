WALSH, JOSEPH ALEXANDER

Arrest Date/Time: 03/02/2022 | 23:46

Date of Birth: 08/08/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 13801 ROCKY RIVER RD, DAVIDSON, NC 28036

Occupation: VICE PRESIDENT

Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: JORGE MORENO - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD036286 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001716

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER

