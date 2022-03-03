WALSH, THERESE KATHERINE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/02/2022 | 18:53

Date of Birth: 04/16/1970 Age: 51 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 3930 S. ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SALES in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: SOUTH END,

Arresting Officer/Agency: PAUL MCNALLEY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD036239 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001714

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

